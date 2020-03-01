Plastic Drums Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Plastic Drums Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Drums from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors.

market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Transparency Market Research report studies the global plastic drums market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the plastic drums market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global plastic drums market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the plastic drums market. This section includes the crux of the report which includes how the market is affected by different factors. It also includes global value and volume for the duration 2013-2018 and 2019-2027. The Y-o-Y is also provided for a better understanding of the market, which is further explained by the graphical representation of global plastic drums market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global plastic drums market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the plastic drums market.

The global market for plastic drums is further segmented as per capacity type, product type, and end use. On the basis of capacity type, global market for plastic drums is segmented into less than 30 gallons, 30-60 gallons, and 60 gallons & above. On the basis of product type, the global market for plastic drums is segmented into open-head plastic drums and closed-head plastic drums. On the basis of end use, the global market for plastic drums is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, chemical & fertilizers, and paints & lubricants.

The next section of the report highlights the USPs of plastic drums and provides information about raw material manufacturers, plastic drum manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market. Each section in the value chain includes some of the listed examples for a better understanding of the whole supply chain along with a profitability margin validated by the primary interviews taken by Transparency Market Research. Another section in the plastic drums market report includes data about key participants and is titled as intensity mapping analysis. This point includes information about manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers of plastic drums, along with their presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the plastic drums market report which dictates how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario. Basically, Porter’s analysis covers level of bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and rivalry among all the competitors listed. This analysis shows how manufacturers should prepare before entering a whole new market. PESTLE analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis dictates the effect of all these factors on the plastic drums market. The significance of rigid plastic packaging and its growth scenario can be observed accordingly. A pricing analysis is provided in the report in accordance with different regions and capacity type segments. The prices for all capacity type segments in all regions including North America, Latin America, MEA, APEJ and Europe are provided. The USPs of the report also includes parent/associated market outlook, which is analysed by Transparency Market Research.

The next section of the report highlights the plastic drums market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional plastic drums market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report (Global Plastic Drums Market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional plastic drums market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the plastic drums market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the plastic drums market. In order to provide an accurate forecast of the plastic drums market, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the plastic drums market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the plastic drums market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the plastic drums market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the report on the plastic drums market, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided, to compare the current industrial scenario and its contribution to the total plastic drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers in the plastic drums market specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the plastic drums marketplace.

Geographical segmentation of the plastic drums market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

The global Plastic Drums market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Plastic Drums market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Plastic Drums Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Plastic Drums market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Plastic Drums market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Plastic Drums Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Plastic Drums market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.