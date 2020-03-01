PE Liner Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2019-2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the PE Liner economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX or XLPE)

Ultrahigh-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

On the basis of product type, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Plain and printed liner

Custom liner

Lay flat perforated tubing liner

Gusseted liner

On the basis of capacity, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

<500 kg

500 to 1000 kg

>1000 to 2000 kg

> 2000 kg

On the basis of end use, the PE liner market has been segmented into:

Agricultural industry

Food and Beverage industry

Construction

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Logistics and Transportation

Others (mining industry, etc.)

PE Liner Market: Regional Outlook

Countries like Germany, Sweden, and Austria in the European region and Singapore and Japan in the Asia Pacific region have the highest rank in transportation and logistics in the world; and therefore, the market for polyethylene (PE) liner is expected to rise. The PE liner market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for PE liner incorporate in providing an innovative way for storage and movement of goods between places. The increasing demand for a durable, cost-effective and compact packaging drives the PE liner market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

PE Liner Market: Key Players

Greif, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd.

United Bags, Inc.

Anhui Province Tianle Plastic Co., Ltd.

LC Packaging

International Plastics, Inc.

CDF Corp.

Clorox Australia Pty. Ltd.

Emmbi Industries Limited

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with PE liner market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

