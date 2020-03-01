Non-Protein Nitrogen Prills Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis by Type to 2026

The global Non-Protein Nitrogen Prills market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Non-Protein Nitrogen Prills market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Non-Protein Nitrogen Prills market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Yara International ASA

Borealis AG

Incitec Pivot Limited

The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Skw Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH

Fertiberia SA

Alltech Inc.

Antonio Tarazona SL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Urea

Ammonia

Biuret

Segment by Application

Dairy cattle

Beef cattle

Sheep and goat

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Non-Protein Nitrogen Prills market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

