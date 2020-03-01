Global IT Services Outsourcing Market 2020 by global industry trends, sales revenue, industry growth, development status, top leaders, future plans and opportunity assessment 2025

A report on global IT Services Outsourcing market by PMR

The global IT Services Outsourcing market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with IT Services Outsourcing , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the IT Services Outsourcing market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the IT Services Outsourcing market report:

Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each IT Services Outsourcing vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the IT Services Outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global IT services outsourcing market are HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Corporation, Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Genpact, Teradata, and EXL services.

Global IT Services Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IT services outsourcing, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IT services outsourcing in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the high demand for IT services outsourcing from IT and e-Commerce organizations in the region. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IT services outsourcing in Asia Pacific. The IT services outsourcing markets in Latin America is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies. The IT services outsourcing market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global IT Services Outsourcing market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

