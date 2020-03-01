Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Accessories), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Cros, Academic And Research Institutes), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, High Pressure Grinding Rollers (HPGR) By Power Rating (2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW, 2 x 3,700 kW, and above), By Application (Diamond Liberation, Base Metal Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, Pellet Feed Preparation), and By Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global high pressure grinding rollers market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global high pressure grinding rollers market is projected to be US$ 256.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 451.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

High pressure grinding rollers (HPGR) are modern energy-efficient comminution technology. HPGR is fragmentation equipment that is widely used in sectors like briquetting, cement, diamond, and iron ore sector. HPGR has a considerable number of advantages such as less energy consumption, low operating cost and high throughput rates. According to Coalition for Eco-Efficient Comminution (CEEC), crushing and grinding consume around 53% of the total energy used by mining sites, which accounts for over 10% of the overall mining cost. Furthermore, the world is rapidly becoming more green, i.e. energy conscious; mining industries are looking towards to reduce its energy consumptions since mining and mineral processing are massive energy users. Grinding, is generally the most energy-intensive step between metal and mine, one of the prime reasons for using high pressure grinding rollers as a grinding alternative is due to its energy efficiency when compared to conventional crushers and mills.

Increasing demand for low emission and high-efficiency comminution solutions is expected to be the primary factor fueling the market growth of global high pressure grinding rollers (HPGR), globally. In addition to this, falling ore grades have augmented demand for better comminution solutions worldwide which is expected to aid market growth for high pressure grinding rollers.

Global High-Pressure Grinding Rollers Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Furthermore, factor such as improved design and proven operational availability for some toughest and hardest ores are other factors likely to fuel the growth of the target market.

However, high initial cost and higher maintenance required for high pressure grinding rollers is significant factor expected to challenge the growth of high pressure grinding rollers market. The high initial cost of HPGRs in comparison to traditional techniques is a major factor which hinders wide adoption of HPGRs in small and medium scale industries. Nonetheless, as the demand for the energy-efficient machines increases in the market, the HPGR market presents itself as an excellent opportunity to grow globally.

Global high pressure grinding rollers market is segmented on the basis of power rating, applications and region. On the basis of power rating, market is segmented into 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW, 2 x 3,700 kW, and above. 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW segment accounts for the majority share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market, while the 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Based on applications, the market is segmented into diamond liberation, base metal liberation, precious metal beneficiation and pellet feed preparation. The precious metal beneficiation accounts for a majority share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market.

Global High pressure grinding rollers Market by Power Rating, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. The United States covers the largest share in the global high pressure grinding rollers market owing to growing interest regarding energy efficient comminution systems as the need for energy efficient processes is rising in mining industries. Developing nations such as India and China are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions and countries such as Southeast Asia, Japan and the rest of the world are likely to register a constant growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global high pressure grinding rollers market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as FLSmidth & Co. A/S Ltd., ABB Ltd., Metso Corporation, Maschinenfabrik Koppern GmbH & Co. KG, CITIC Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Drug International Ltd., and Outotec Oyj.

Key Market Segments :

Power Rating

2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW

2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW

2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW

2 x 3,700 kW

Application

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

Key Market Players included in the report:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Metso Corporation

Maschinenfabrik Koppern GmbH & Co. KG

CITIC Heavy Industries Co.Ltd.

Drug International Ltd.

Outotec Oyj

