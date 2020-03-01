Emerging Opportunities in Arctic Fish Powder Market with Current Trends Analysis

In Depth Study of the Arctic Fish Powder Market

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Arctic fish powder market has been segmented as –

Cod Fish

Salmon

Tilapia

Sea Bass/Bream

Sturgeon

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Arctic fish powder market has been segmented as –

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Flavour Industry

Supplement Industry

Others

On the basis of packaging, the global Arctic fish powder market has been segmented as –

Paper Bags

Plastic Containers

Plastic Pouches

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Arctic fish powder market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



Global Arctic Fish Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Arctic fish powder market are Savoury Systems International, Inc., Seagarden AS, and WOOFIELD CO., LTD., among others. Over time, more number of players are anticipated to enter the Arctic fish powder market, owing to its use in a wide variety of applications. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the demand for Arctic fish powder will grow significantly, due to the increasing growth of the pet food industry.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Robust growth of the pet food industry is expected to lead to the higher demand for Arctic fish powder over the forecast period, creating an opportunity for manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand for Arctic fish powder across the globe over the forecast period. The nutrient profile of Arctic fish powder is very competent with the digestion process in livestock. In the coming years, with more protein alternatives coming out for fish and animal feed, Arctic fish powder could be used as a strategic meal for livestock. Arctic fish powder can be extensively used during a specific growth stage of the animals, for a diseased condition, or for broodstock purposes. Moreover, Arctic fish powder is an important product in the pet food market. Arctic fish powder is a high quality and easily digestible source of food for pets, especially dogs. Arctic fish powder produced from oily fish is a source of omega-3 and omega-6 oils, and other essential micronutrients. Arctic fish powder, as a healthy food for pets, is a trend in the Western world, which is estimated to create huge potential for Arctic fish powder manufacturers in the next couple of years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, source, end use, packaging, and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

