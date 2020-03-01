Dandelion Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Dandelion economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Dandelion market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The dandelion market is segmented on the basis of its application in food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, medical industry etc. In food and beverage industry, dandelion is obtained in the form of tea, coffee, salads etc. Roots of dandelion is also used as a coffee substitute, in wine making, beer, and other liqueurs. In cosmetics industry, dandelion is used in lip-gloss, powder, face highlighter etc. In medical industry, dandelion is used in treatment of infection such as viral infection and cancer. Dandelion is used in treatment of upset stomach, intestinal gas, joint pain, muscle ache, bruises, loss of appetite etc. dandelion also helps increasing urine production.

The dandelion market is segmented on the basis of types as dandelion powder, dandelion extracts, liquid dandelion etc. Dandelion root powder is used as a substitute for coffee powder which is popular in health conscious consumers. Dandelion extracts are used mainly in cosmetic and medical industries as these extracts can be obtained in both powder and liquid forms. Dandelion in liquid form is mainly used in cosmetics in lip-gloss, and face highlighters etc.

The dandelion market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Dandelion Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Dandelion market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. Dandelion is produced across the globe. The dandelion roots and leaves are used in Europe by pharmacists as a fresh juice, which is considered to be best tonic for digestive and urinary system. In the U.S. the dandelion is mainly used as gastrointestinal aid, a cleansing alterative, it is also used for purification of blood in the Southern U.S. Dandelion is used in China market to be used in its traditional Chinese medicine.

Global Dandelion Market: Drivers and Trends

Dandelion market is in demand due to its various application in cosmetic, food and beverage and medical industry. Dandelion source is available globally due to which it gains popularity in every country in above mentioned industries. Health conscious consumers are leaning towards herbal products in daily food as well as cosmetics which is one of the key driver for dandelion market to grow globally. Use of dandelion in blood purification makes it popular in pharmaceutical industry and increases demand in global market. Dandelion is used in food products such as soups, wine, tea, coffee etc. for which market has seen growing in turn increasing demand for dandelion in global market.

Global Dandelion: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global dandelion market include Natural Herbs And Herbal Products, Koranic Biotech & Medicare, KSV Export, MakingCosmetics Inc., Nature's Way, NutraMarks, Inc. etc. are amongst.

