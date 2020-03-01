Bulk Bags Market Demand Analysis by 2025

Global Bulk Bags Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bulk Bags industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bulk Bags as well as some small players.

Market Taxonomy

The global market for bulk bags is segmented as per capacity type, fabric type, design, and end use industry.

As per capacity, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Small (Upto 0.75 cu. m)

Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)

Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)

As per fabric type, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

As per design, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

U-Panel Bags

Four Side Panels

Baffles

Circular/ Tabular

Cross Corners

Others

As per end use industry, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Others

As per Filling & Discharge, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Open Top & Flat Bottom

Duffle Top & Flat Bottom

Open Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Flat Bottom

Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bulk bags market include Berry Global Group, Inc., Greif Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, LC Packaging International BV, Bulk Lift International, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Langston Companies Inc., Mini Bulk Bags, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd, Taihua Group , Jumbo Bag Ltd., Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Co. Ltd., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co. Ltd., and Bang Polypack.

