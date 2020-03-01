Building and Construction Sealants Market Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report, 2020 – 2025
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sika AG
BASF
3M
Henkel
DowDuPont
H.B. Fuller
Bostik SA
Konishi
Wacker Chemie AG
Mapei SPA
General Electric Company
Asian Paints Limited
Pidilite Industries Limited
Soudal N.V.
Pecora Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silicone Sealant
Polyurethane Sealant
Plastisol Sealant
Emulsion Sealant
Polysulfide
Butyl-based Sealant
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Industrial Building
Commercial Building
