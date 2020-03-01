Biocomposites size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020
Global Biocomposites market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Biocomposites market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Biocomposites market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Market: Competitive Landscape
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biocomposites market. Key players in the biocomposites market include key players in the global biocomposites market include UPM, Green Bay Decking LLC, FlexForm Technologies, Tecnaro GmbH, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Universal Forest Products, Inc., Fiberon, LLC, Meshlin Composites ZRT, Al.P.A.S. Srl, Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Newtechwood, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd among others. LLC, Novamont SpA, Danimer Scientific, Total Corbion, Galatea Bio Tech, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report segments the global biocomposites market as follows:
Biocomposites Market: Material Type Analysis
- Wood
- Flax
- Hemp
- Coir
- Kenaf
- Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Others
Biocomposites Market: Product Type Analysis
- Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)
- Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)
Biocomposites Market: Application Analysis
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electronics & Electricals
- Furniture
- Consumer goods
- Others
Biocomposites Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
