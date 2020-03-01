Automotive Powertrain Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

In Depth Study of the Automotive Powertrain Market

Automotive Powertrain , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Automotive Powertrain market. The all-round analysis of this Automotive Powertrain market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Automotive Powertrain market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Global Automotive Powertrain Market – Competitive Landscape

Automotive powertrains comprise a large number of components and hence, the market comprises a large number of key players who hold a notable share of the automotive powertrain market. Some of the leading players in the market are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

GKN PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Showa Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Continental AG

Schaeffler AG

AVTEC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Eaton

Global Automotive Powertrain Market – Research Scope

Global Automotive Powertrain Market, by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Powertrain Market, by Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

ICE Powered Vehicle

Global Automotive Powertrain Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Powertrain Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

