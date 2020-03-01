Automatic Riveting Machine MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2025
The global Automatic Riveting Machine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automatic Riveting Machine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automatic Riveting Machine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automatic Riveting Machine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automatic Riveting Machine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Baltec
Orbitform
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co
National Rivet & Manufacturing Co
AGME Automated Assembly Solutions
S. Dunkes GmbH
Edward Segal Inc
Superior Rivet Machines
IRIVET
Atoli
Orbital Systems
Market Segment by Product Type
Impact Riveting
Orbital Riveting
Radial (Spiralform) Riveting
Rollerform Riveting
Market Segment by Application
Vehicles
Aircraft
Textile
Construction
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the Automatic Riveting Machine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automatic Riveting Machine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
