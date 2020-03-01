Aquafeed Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development

The Aquafeed market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Aquafeed market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Aquafeed market are elaborated thoroughly in the Aquafeed market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Aquafeed market players.

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

Objectives of the Aquafeed Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Aquafeed market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Aquafeed market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Aquafeed market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Aquafeed market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Aquafeed market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Aquafeed market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The Aquafeed market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Aquafeed market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Aquafeed market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

