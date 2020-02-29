White Carbon Market: Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global White Carbon Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

In this White Carbon market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global White Carbon market report covers the key segments,

key players holding a major market share. Hence, in order to win an edge over other manufacturers, the key players are using product innovation as a differentiating strategy in the market.

The players are focusing on the development of improved properties such as enhanced strength, durability and resistance for precipitated silica or white carbon. Some of the manufacturers are also focusing on extending the application of white carbon to niche or tailored specific applications such as fire extinguishers, tooth pastes, etc.

Global White Carbon Market Segmentation

The global White Carbon market can be segmented on the basis of end use sector and region.

On the basis of end use industry, the global White Carbon market can be categorized into:

Chemical industry

Automotive

Cosmetics

Electronics

Food and beverage

Paints, coatings and inks

Adhesives and sealants

Others

On the basis of application, the global white carbon market can be segmented into:

Rubber (tires)

Cosmetics

Electrical and electronics

Food and beverage

Personal care

Paints, coatings and inks

Others

Global White Carbon Market Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global white carbon market. This can be attributed to the growing automotive industry in the region and increasing customer base for other end use industries such as personal care/cosmetics, rubber products, etc. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compared to other regions and is expected to remain a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global white carbon market. This is due to the large OEM base for the automotive industry in the region. Other regions such as Latin America are projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the outlook period. Japan and Europe are also projected to show steady growth in the global white carbon market. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show relatively sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Global White Carbon Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global White Carbon market include:

Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Oriental Silicas Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, Tosoh Silica Corporation, Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Supersil Silica India Pvt. Ltd. And Sunshine Industries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

