Sodium Benzoate Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2025

In Depth Study of the Sodium Benzoate Market

Sodium Benzoate , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Sodium Benzoate market. The all-round analysis of this Sodium Benzoate market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Sodium Benzoate market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

key players operating in the market are constantly involved in developing new chemicals that do not cause any harm to the human body. This changing trend is a huge barrier in the expansion of the global sodium benzoate market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Sodium Benzoate Market

Demand for sodium benzoate is estimated to be high in the food & beverages industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for this chemical is expected to rise in Asia Pacific, owing to the growth of the food & beverages industry of countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Increase in consumer spending and growing population will boost the healthcare industry, which will support the growth of sodium benzoate market in the Asia Pacific region. China occupies a major share of the sodium benzoate market in Asia Pacific. This market in China is anticipated to grow a rapid pace.

In developed countries such as Germany and the U.S., usage of synthetic preservatives is banned, as it has various effects on human health. This factor is projected to affect the growth of the sodium benzoates market during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market for sodium benzoate during the forecast period. This market in Middle East & Africa is in its developing stage and key players are largely investing in this region to improve their presence and increase market share.

Key Players in Global Market

Key players operating in the global sodium benzoate market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Foodchem International Corporation

A.M. Food Chemical Co. Limited

Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Company

Eastman Chemical Company, E.I.

Brown Chemical Co. Ltd

Charkit Chemical Corp

Jarchem Industries,

Spectrum Chemicals

Cellmark USA, LLC

Global Sodium Benzoate Market: Research Scope

Global Sodium Benzoate Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sodium Benzoate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

