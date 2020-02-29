Smart Card Materials Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)
Global Smart Card Materials market report on the basis of market players
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Eastman Chemical Company
SK Chemicals
PetroChina Company Limited
Solvay S.A.
Axiall Corporation
KEM One
SABIC Innovative Plastics
3A Composites GmbH
Teijin Ltd.
LG Chemicals
Formosa Plastics Group
BASF SE
Market Segment by Product Type
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG)
Others
Market Segment by Application
BFSI
Government
Telecommunication
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
