Smart Card Materials Market Research Reports Analysis by 2025

The worldwide market for Smart Card Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Card Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key Trends

The dynamics of the smart card materials market is notably influenced by the rapidly rising demand for smart cards in various end-use industries. The rising traction of cashless micropayment transactions, especially in developed countries, is boosting the market. The widening area of applications of smart cards for the BFSI and telecommunication industries is notably shaping the contours of the market. The rising use of smart card materials in making payment cards and smart cards for ticketing e-passports, government and corporate identity cards, physical and logical access control applications is a promising development. The global smart cards materials market is also increasingly influenced by the advent of a few notable technologies for the manufacturing of smart cards. The advent of adhesive tape technology for a broad range of smart card materials used in chips is also catalyzing the growth of the market. The availability of adhesives with special properties for meeting the end-user consumer needs is also bolstering the smart card materials market.

Global Smart Card Materials Market: Potential

The advent of contactless smart cards has harbored some unprecedented changes in the use cases and security features of these cards, thereby unlocking exciting opportunities in the smart card materials market. This rides on the back of the disruptive potential contactless payments are considered to have in the overall payment card ecosystem. The growing popularity of contactless smart cards in developed countries is evident in the growing shift from mobile payments toward contactless payments. The advent of biometric payment smart cards may be considered as a tipping point for the role of technologies, notably RFID, and materials used in smart cards. The focus of industry toward innovation in materials may also pave way to customization of contactless smart cards. Tactilis Pte. Limited, an electronic design and manufacturing company, announced in August 2018 it has begun first volume of shipment developed by Next Biometrics AS. This will bolster new developments in the smart card materials market.

Global Smart Card Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The smart card materials market is witnessing a speedy growth in developing regions. The rapid strides taken by the digital payments industry, notably in several economies of Asia Pacific, is accentuating the global market. The staggering rise in demand for smart card products in emerging economies is also bolstering the overall market growth. Developed regions, such as Europe, are expected to be potentially lucrative for smart card manufacturers. The demand for smart card materials is expected to get large fillip from the burgeoning growth of end-use industries in these regions. The report takes an incisive look at the currently prevailing opportunities in key regions and imminent investment pockets for smart card materials providers.

Global Smart Card Materials Market: Competitive Outlook

The report offers insights into the stakeholder profiles and takes a closer look at the factors influencing the intensity of competition in the smart card materials market. The report also zeroes in on the strategies and winning imperative moves made by top players with an aim to consolidate their market shares over the assessment period. Prominent companies vying for substantial shares in the global smart card materials market include Formosa Plastics Group, Teijin Ltd., 3A Composites GmbH, KEM One, Axiall Corporation, Solvay S.A., and SK Chemicals.

