Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films market.

According to the research, the Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films market is expected to grow through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key players operating in the global pressure-sensitive graphic films market are:

3M

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Lintec Graphic Films

American Traffic Safety Materials

Ritrama

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland

H.B. Fuller

Cattie Adhesives

Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market: Research Scope

Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market, by Type

Cast Vinyl Films

Polymeric Calendared Vinyl Films

Monomeric Calendared Vinyl Films

Engineered Films

Others

Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market, by Formulating Technology

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot Melt

Others

Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market, by Application

Indoor Advertising & Branding

Outdoor Advertising & Branding

Vehicle Graphics

Road Traffic & Safety Markings

Architectural Graphics

Others

Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

