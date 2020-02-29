Press-in Lid Cans Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Press-in Lid Cans economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Market Segmentation

The global press-in lid cans market can be segmented by material as

Aluminum Cans

Tin-plated Steel Cans

Stainless Steel Cans

The global press-in lid cans market can be segmented by can type as

Two Piece Cans

Three Piece Cans

The global press-in lid cans market can be segmented by press-in lid can capacity as

Up to 200 ml

200 to 500 ml

501 to 1,000 ml

1,001 ml to 5,000 ml

Above 5,000 ml

The global press-in lid cans market can be segmented by press-in lid can diameter as

Up to 70 mm

70 to 100 mm

101 to 150 mm

Above 150 mm

The global press-in lid cans market can be segmented by end-user Industry as

Food

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Others

Global Press-in Lid Cans Market Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is the largest chemical industry, accounting for around half of the world’s chemical industry revenue. As press-in lid cans are relatively economical as compared with other metal can designs, large and relatively unorganized manufacturing industry of Asia Pacific region prefer press-in lid cans. Well-developed packaged food industry of Western Europe and North America are the primary driver of the press-in lid cans market in the geographies.

Global Press-in Lid Cans Market Key Players

The emerging players in press-in lid cans market have weakened the market share of globally leading press-in lid cans manufacturers. On 13th December 2018, Ball Corporation sold its China-based metal beverage can manufacturing facility to ORG Technology Co., Ltd. a Chinese metal packaging company.

Some of the key players operating in the global press-in lid cans market are

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG

Massilly Holding S.A.S.

Tincanprofi

Ball Corporation

Silgan Containers LLC

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Toyo Seikan Co LTD

Independent Can Company

Berlin Packaging Company

The press-in lid cans market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The press-in lid cans market report provides in depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The press-in lid cans market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis of press-in lid cans market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Press-in Lid Cans market report highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

