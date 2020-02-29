Portland Cement Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

The global Portland Cement market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Portland Cement market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Portland Cement market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portland Cement market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Portland Cement market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

Heidelberg

Italcementi

Anhui Conch Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings

CNBM

Taiwan Cement

UltraTech Cement

West China Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

China Tianrui Group Cement

Dalmia Bharat

Lucky Cement

Colacem

Buzzi Unicem

Ube Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

Each market player encompassed in the Portland Cement market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Portland Cement market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

