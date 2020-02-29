Personal Care Active Ingredients to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2025

The Most Recent study on the Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Personal Care Active Ingredients market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Manufacturers have been focusing on product innovation to obtain a competitive advantage in the personal care active ingredient market. Product innovations are centered on improving functionality and safety of active ingredients. Global manufacturers in the market are heavily investing in research & development activities for bio-active ingredients for different skin types and skin conditions. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about the environment, health and sustainability has been driving the personal care active ingredients market for over a decade.

The natural personal care products market has registered double-digit growth since 2005. Active ingredient suppliers have been leveraging this growth by developing actives from natural-sources and certifying their products as “environment-friendly” for the need of natural brands.

Sizable customer base along with the availability of advanced formulation technology makes a few selected players dominate the global supply. The market is characterized by consolidation in established markets and is relatively fragmented in high potential but emerging countries

Prominent players with established market presence in global personal care active ingredients markets include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda, DSM, Evonik Industries AG, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (IFF), and Symrise AG, amongst others.

Key players are developing innovative technology for personal care active ingredients to enhance consumer experience. For instance, BASF SE has collaborated with CTIBiotech, a biotechnology company to develop a 3D model of biostructured skin and reconstructed skin for research on anti-inflammatory properties of active ingredients.

Demand for Personal Care Actives Ingredients Surges in North America and Europe, China Follows Close Behind

North America and Europe are the front running markets for personal care active ingredients with a high consumption rate. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured markets with presence of various global and local personal care product formulators. China, on other hand, is a growing market, where consumers are shifting towards high-end personal care products driving the use of active ingredients.

The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace of growth, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Latin America is a developing market with global manufacturers eyeing potential market expansion in the region. Brazil being the prominent country in the region, has a huge potential for market growth.

