Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2025

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). The report also segments the market based on components into optical cables, optical couplers, optical encoders, patch cords and pigtails, optical connectors, optical power splitters, optical amplifiers, optical transceivers, optical circulators, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers, fixed and variable optical attenuators, and optical filters. Based on applications, the passive optical LAN market is further segmented into fiber in the loop (FITL), interoffice, synchronous optical network (SONET), loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy (SDH) systems and hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC).

For a better understanding of the passive optical LAN market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Furthermore, the study also comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the products types are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. In addition, the key players in the passive optical LAN market have also been profiled. The company profiles highlight the Company Details (HQ, Foundation Year, Employee Strength) Market Presence, By Segment and Geography, Key Developments, Strategy and Historical Roadmap, Revenue and Operating Profits in the field of passive optical LAN. Some of the key market participants profiled in this report include Alcatel Lucent SA (France), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Adtran Inc (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Passive optical LAN market: By geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of the World South America Middle East Africa



Passive optical LAN market: By components

Optical cables

Optical couplers

Optical power splitters

Optical encoders

Patch cords and pigtails

Optical connectors

Optical amplifiers

Optical transceivers

Fixed and variable optical attenuators

Optical circulators

Wavelength Division Multiplexers/De-multiplexers

Optical filters

Others

Passive optical LAN market: By application

Loop feeder

Interoffice

Fiber In The Loop (FITL)

Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) systems

