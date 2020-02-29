Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2019-2025
The study on the Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the crucial indexes of Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market expansion which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development this value series, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to realize the growth parameters of this industry that is Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components .
Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are examined in the report together with details like political, the regulatory frame, and financial prognosis of each region.
competitive landscape. It profiles key players in the market along with their latest developments, market shares, and business strategies.
Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Drivers and Restraints
The growth of the global passive and interconnecting electronic components market is primarily supplemented by the continuous innovations and introduction of advanced and efficient technologies in the electronics industry. The proliferation of consumer electronics such as portable music players, digital cameras, laptops, and gaming consoles is providing a considerable push to the market. Moreover, the increasing incorporation of infotainment and navigation features such as global positioning systems (GPS) in automobiles is working in favor of the growth of the market. The emergence of remote communication facilities is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Despite the tremendous potential, the growth of the market is adversely affected by the overall drop in the global commodity prices. Furthermore, with the rising advancements to ensure high functionality, the complexity of passive and interconnecting electronic components is increasing. This, in turn, is negatively influencing the growth of the market.
Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Segmentation Analysis
The global passive and interconnecting electronic components market can be broadly classified into passive electronic components and interconnecting electronic components. Passive electronic components can be further divided into resistors, inductors, transformers, and capacitors. The sub-segments of interconnecting electronic components are printed circuit boards, relays and switches, connectors, and others. Both passive and interconnecting components have a widespread adoption across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, defense services, industrial, and information technology (IT).
Based on geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is poised to experience a robust growth over the forecast horizon owing to the rising demand for electronic components from various industrial verticals including consumer electronics, healthcare, telecommunication, and IT. The shift towards higher communication standards such as 4G LTE and 5G is likely to positively influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing number of internet users in countries such as India and China is boosting the demand for these components in the region.
Global Passive and Interconnecting Electronic Components: Competitive Landscape
The presence of a large number of players in the global passive and interconnecting electronic components market is resulting in intense competition. Some of the key players in the market are API Electronics Inc., EDAC Inc., Hosiden Corp, AVX Corporation, AB Connectors Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., American Electronic Components Inc., Philips Electronics NV, Fujitsu Component Limited, Yageo Corporation, Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd, Delphi Connection Systems, and Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
Major regions analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
