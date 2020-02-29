Indoor Air Quality Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018-2023

The U.S. market for indoor air quality (IAQ) should grow from $9.6 billion in 2018 to reach $12.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report is confined to covering IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools, and hospitals. It does not discuss IAQ issues relevant to heavy industry and manufacturing environments, nor does it cover IAQ issues, practices, equipment, and regulations as they pertain to confined spaces or aircraft. However, it does discuss the equipment and services that are most relevant to private homes, office buildings, retail establishments, schools, and healthcare facilities in great detail. The equipment covered includes air cleaners; heat, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment; HVAC replacement filters; and IAQ instrumentation. Environmental services, such as consulting as well as remediation and recovery, are also specifically noted.

The report first covers trends and information related to the overall IAQ market. It then discusses the equipment subcategory of the industry and breaks that down into sections on each type of equipment. Next, it covers the consulting and testing industry subcategory, followed by the environmental services industry subcategory. Under each subcategory, the technologies, trends, market value, and market growth are discussed. From there, the report covers the end-use markets including residential dwellings, commercial buildings, schools, and hospitals. Each setting is discussed in detail, including specific contaminants, problems, and solutions, as well as the types of equipment and services appropriate to each.

Report Includes:

– 58 data tables

– An overview of the U.S. market for indoor air quality

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of IAQ issues at residential homes, commercial buildings and light industrial properties, schools and hospitals

– Description of air cleaners, HVAC equipment, HVAC replacement filters and IAQ instrumentation

– In-depth analysis of environmental services, such as consulting and remediation and recovery

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry, including 3M Detection Solutions, Carrier Corp., Honeywell International, Lennox International, and Whirlpool Corp.

