Homogenizer Equipment Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2025

The global homogenizer equipment market can be segmented on the basis of technology type, function type, valve type and application type. On the basis of technology type, the global homogenizer equipment market can be segmented into ultrasonic homogenizer, pressure homogenizer, mechanical homogenizer and bead mill homogenizer, wherein, pressure homogenizer is expected to grow at a fast pace due to the increasing usage in pharmaceuticals and food & dairy products. On the basis of function type, the global homogenizer equipment market can be segmented into manual homogenizer and automated homogenizer, wherein, manual homogenizer is expected to acquire large number of market volume share due to the increasing adoption of automated technologies. On the basis of valve type, the global homogenizer equipment market can be segmented into single valve assembly and dual valve assembly. On the basis of application type, the global homogenizer equipment market can be segmented into food & dairy, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care, chemical processing, biotechnology and others, wherein, food & dairy products are is expected to account for relatively high market value share due to the huge consumption of packaged foods.

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the global homogenizer equipment market is the concern related to increase the shelf life of the product among manufacturer and retailers, which can be achieved by reducing the microbiological activity. More importantly, the rising disposable income among the middle class population is generating a huge opportunity for retail food market which increases the requirement for homogenizer and essentially drive the growth of the global homogenizer equipment market. In addition to this, manufacturer witness a shift towards homogenizer equipment in order to increase the accuracy and reduction in the cost of labor which is expected to drive the growth of the global homogenizers equipment market. However, the high cost of equipment is expected to obstruct the growth of the global homogenizer equipment market. Furthermore, the traditional method of homogenizing the product is still prevail in some developing economies which might hinder the growth of the global homogenizer equipment market up to certain extent

Geographically, the homogenizer equipment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of the global homogenizer equipment market is expected to witness a growing CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. The emerging economies such as India and China is expected to contribute heavily towards the growth of the global homogenizer equipment market due to the change in spending behavior and rising disposable income. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a higher market value share in the global homogenizer equipment market. Moreover, North America is expected to witness a high growth rate in the homogenizer equipment market as North Americans are widely inclined towards packaged products.

Some of the major players identified in the global homogenizers equipment market are OMNI, INC., SPX Flow Technology, Ats Engineering Inc, GEA Group, NHM Ltd, Scilogex, LLC, PhD Technology International, MICCRA GmbH, ILSHINAUTOCLAVE CO., LTD., hielscher ultrasonics gmbh and Bee International Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

