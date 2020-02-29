Glyphosate Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2025

Global Glyphosate Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Glyphosate industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Glyphosate as well as some small players.

Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

The global glyphosate market is predominantly consolidated. This nature of the market is posing a tough challenge for the new players and restricting them to enter the global glyphosate market. To overcome this challenge, the new player are merging and collaborating with other businesses. These strategies allow the new players to mutually use the resources of the parent company and use them to establish themselves in the global glyphosate market.

Whereas, the established players are focusing on acquiring other businesses to enhance their production and distribution network. This strategy enables the players to expand their business at a rapid pace and have a major share in the global glyphosate market.

For instance:

In 2018, Bayer AG acquired a U.S. based biotech pioneer, Monsanto. Bayer AG acquired the company for worth US$ 63 bn. This acquisition was aimed to boost the production capacity of the company which shall further help it to hold a substantial position in global glyphosate market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Glyphosate Market: Key Drivers

Demand to Improve the Agricultural Output

Farmers across the globe are using several fertilizers and techniques to boost the fertility of their farms. For this they have to deal with a huge amount of the weed and other unwanted plants. To get the best results, the farmers have increased the use of glyphosate. Since this element can remove the weeds that are herbicide tolerant, they are heavily used across the globe. The application of glyphosate to remove the weeds and improve the health of the land, is expected to boost the growth of global glyphosate market from 2018 to 2028.

Demands to Cater to the Aggressive Need of Food

The demand for food has grown since the population exploded in recent few years. Due to these requirements, the necessity to improve the fertility of the soil has also increased and is practiced heavily. To cater to this demand, farmers are progressively using glyphosate across the globe which is projected to boost the growth of global glyphosate market in 2018 to 2028.

Global Glyphosate Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to acquire the lion’s share in the global glyphosate market. This dominance of the market is the result of the growing demand of food products in countries like U.S. and Canada, and the growing demand for the herb removal solution for the farmers. Based on these demands North America is anticipated to dominate the regional domain of global glyphosate market from 2018 to 2028.

