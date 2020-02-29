Gaucher Disease Drugs to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2025

The report provides a complete study of all the latest market trends, growth drivers of the industry, as well as important restraints. One of the salient features of the report is an easy-to-understand pattern of data dissemination, especially in the future forecast section. The report provides a complete perspective using features like SWOT analysis and a value chain assessment. Porter's five force model sheds light on the details of the Gaucher disease drug market.

Overview

Gaucher disease is a genetic and hereditary condition due to which there is a collection of fatty substances in the cells and organs. The typical symptoms of Gaucher disease include constant fatigue, anemia, bruising of skin, enlarged spleen and liver, along with low blood platelet count. The main cause of Gaucher disease is the deficiency of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase. The deficiency is hereditary, which means a child is more at risk than the adult. The enzyme acts on glucocerebroside, a glycolipid, to synthesize it. When a patient suffers from Gaucher disease, his/her glucocerebrosidase enzyme is defective, which causes a build-up of glucosylceramide, especially in the white blood cells and macrophages. The macrophages are not able to clean the fatty substance out, leading to its accumulation. The now fatty substance-filled cells are called as Gaucher Cells and look like crumpled up paper under the microscope. The fatty substance collects in the liver, spleen, kidneys, brain, lungs, and bone marrow. The signs and symptoms are varying in nature among those affected by Gaucher disease.

The key driving factor in the Gaucher disease drugs market is the growing demand for a substantial enough treatment for the disease. The disease is split into three types. Type I and type III being treatable by enzyme replacement therapy, which is a heavily expensive and a lifelong undertaking. The key restraint in fighting Gaucher disease is its rarity. The biggest reason why dose-identifying studies have been so difficult is because there have not been enough patients who suffer from the disease, to find a more optimal dosage.

Companies mentioned

Most of the top players in the Gaucher disease drugs market are located in either Europe or North America. The key companies that are described in the research report are: Dong-A-Socio Holdings, Genzyme Corporation, ExSAR Corporation, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Protalix BioTherapeutics, and Greenovation Biotech GmbH.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

