Fondant Market Research Trends Analysis by 2025

The business report on the global Fondant market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Fondant is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

Key Product Launches in Fondant Market

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

Opportunities for Fondant Market Participants

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the fondant market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the fondant market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the fondant market

The cost structure of the fondant and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key fondant segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key fondant market participants

Competitive landscape of the fondant market, including detailed profiles of the top players in fondant market

Crucial findings of the Fondant market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Fondant market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Fondant market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Fondant market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Fondant market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Fondant market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Fondant ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Fondant market?

The Fondant market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

