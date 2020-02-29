Engineering Plastics Market Applications, History by Key Manufacturers and Trends Forecast to 2025
The global Engineering Plastics market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Engineering Plastics market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Engineering Plastics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Engineering Plastics market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Engineering Plastics market report on the basis of market players
In global market, the following companies are covered:
BASF
Covestro
Celanese Corporation
Dupont
Solvay
LG Chem
Sabic
Evonik Industries
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Engineering
Market Segment by Product Type
Automotive & transportation
Electrical & electronics
Industrial & machinery
Packaging
Consumer appliances
Other applications
Market Segment by Application
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyamide (PA)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)
Polyacetals (POM)
Fluoropolymers
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Engineering Plastics market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Engineering Plastics market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Engineering Plastics market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Engineering Plastics market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Engineering Plastics market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Engineering Plastics market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Engineering Plastics ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Engineering Plastics market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Engineering Plastics market?
