Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
The global Customer Communication Management (CCM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Customer Communication Management (CCM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Customer Communication Management (CCM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Customer Communication Management (CCM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Customer Communication Management (CCM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Adobe Systems, Inc. Cincom Systems, Inc. Doxee S.p.A., EMC Corporation (Dell), HP Enterprise, Newgen Software, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corporation, Ricoh, Pitney Bowes, Inc., Sefas Innovation, Inc., and Xerox Corporation. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current Customer Communication Management (CCM) offerings in emerging economies.
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Segmentation
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, bySolution
- Software Suite
- Managed CCM Services
- Others Services (Consulting, Integration, & Maintenance)
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On Premise
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by End-use Industry
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Banks and NBFCs
- Insurance
- IT and Telecom
- E-commerce and Retail
- Hospitality and Travel
- Government and Utilities
- Others (Education, Entertainment and Media)
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Customer Communication Management (CCM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Customer Communication Management (CCM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
