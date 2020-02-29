Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

In 2029, the Contactless Payment Transaction market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Contactless Payment Transaction market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Contactless Payment Transaction market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.

The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use

Hospitality

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany Poland Sweden France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Contactless Payment Transaction Market Report

The global Contactless Payment Transaction market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Contactless Payment Transaction market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Contactless Payment Transaction market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.