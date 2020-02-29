Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast
In 2029, the Contactless Payment Transaction market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Contactless Payment Transaction market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Contactless Payment Transaction market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Contactless Payment Transaction market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Contactless Payment Transaction market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Contactless Payment Transaction market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Contactless Payment Transaction market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.
The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment
- Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
- Wearable Devices
- Contactless Mobile Payment
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use
- Hospitality
- Transport
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Poland
- Sweden
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
The Contactless Payment Transaction market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Contactless Payment Transaction market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Contactless Payment Transaction market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Contactless Payment Transaction in region?
The Contactless Payment Transaction market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Contactless Payment Transaction market.
- Scrutinized data of the Contactless Payment Transaction on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Contactless Payment Transaction market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Contactless Payment Transaction market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Contactless Payment Transaction Market Report
The global Contactless Payment Transaction market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Contactless Payment Transaction market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Contactless Payment Transaction market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
