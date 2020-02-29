Coated Flat Glass Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018-2023

The global market for coated flat glass should grow from $28.8 billion in 2018 to reach $38.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope

The scope of this report is broad. The market for coated flat glass is analyzed based on different types of coating technologies and applications. The market is broken down by major types of coated flat glass, by technology, by, application and by region. The market for coated flat glass is also estimated by regional market and technology. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each major type of coated flat glass technology, application and regional market.;

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for coated flat glass. It explains the major market drivers of the global coated flat glass industry, the current trends within the industry and major applications, the challenges and the regional dynamics of the global coated flat glass market. The report concludes with a special focus on vendor landscape, which covers the detailed profiles of major vendors in the coated flat glass industry, globally, and the regional market shares of major players.

Report Includes:

– 63 data tables

– An overview of the global market for coated flat glass, which is used in special applications, primarily in buildings and automobiles, and is designed to create energy efficiency, increase durability, provide protection from breakage, reduce glare, and repel water and dirt

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of coating technologies, such as chemical vapor deposition, magnetron sputtering, as well as other processes, such as plasma vapor deposition and wet processes

– Discussion of major product types and applications, regulatory and market trends, technologies, and regional demand

– Coverage of the niche markets of photovoltaic (PV) glass for solar panels, reflective and antireflective glass, and self-cleaning glass

– A look at the vendor landscape

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Eastman, Lord Corp., PPG Industries and Saint-Gobain

Summary

Coating is applied to the glass to enhance its appearance and impart advanced properties such as scratch resistance, corrosion resistance, self-cleaning, solar protection and special transmission/reflection/absorption properties. In addition, coated flat glass reduces energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions from buildings and automobiles by reflecting the heat energy from entering into buildings and vehicle cabins through windows.

Although the market for coated flat glass is threatened by high raw material prices, the market continues to grow with rising demand from North America, Europe and developing countries. Global economic recovery and increasing construction activities across the globe, rising personal income, increasing vehicle sales and increasing demand for solar glass are driving the coated flat glass market. The coated flat glass market finds its main applications in residential buildings, commercial buildings, automotive, solar and other applications. Among all the applications, commercial and residential buildings account for more than REDACTED share of the global coated flat glass market in 2017. This

share is expected to remain flat through 2023.

Coated flat glass is widely used to contrive a natural environment inside buildings. As an important component in buildings, it is used for decoration and interior aesthetics along with its other practical features. Coated flat glass provides safety, security, privacy and minimizes noise.