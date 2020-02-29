Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market Volume Analysis by 2025
The global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sasol
Green Biologics
Eastman
Celanese
INEOS
Jiangsu Sopo
Yip’s Chemical
Jinyimeng
Wacker
Market Segment by Product Type
Ethyl acetate
Geranyl propionate
Propyl propanoate
Ethyl butanoate
Methyl butanoate
Butyl isovalerate
Geranyl isovalerate
Market Segment by Application
Paints & coatings
Printing inks
Cosmetics & personal care
Pharmaceuticals
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Carboxylic Acids Based Esters market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
