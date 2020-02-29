Automotive HVAC Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

The Most Recent study on the Automotive HVAC Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Automotive HVAC market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Automotive HVAC .

Automotive HVAC Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

