Automotive Coatings Market Worldwide Growing by Size, Share, Demand, Regional Analysis by 2025
In 2029, the Automotive Coatings market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Automotive Coatings market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Automotive Coatings market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Automotive Coatings market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Automotive Coatings market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Automotive Coatings market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Automotive Coatings market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology
- Solvent-borne
- Water-borne
- Powder
- UV-cured
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat
- Clear Coat
- Basecoat
- Primer
- E-coat
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application
- Automotive OEM
- Automotive Refinish
Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Turkey
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Iran
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used
- Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
The Automotive Coatings market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Automotive Coatings market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Automotive Coatings market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Automotive Coatings market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Automotive Coatings in region?
The Automotive Coatings market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Automotive Coatings in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Automotive Coatings market.
- Scrutinized data of the Automotive Coatings on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Automotive Coatings market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Automotive Coatings market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Automotive Coatings Market Report
The global Automotive Coatings market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Automotive Coatings market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Automotive Coatings market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
