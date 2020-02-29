Animal Health Care Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

The Animal Health Care market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Animal Health Care market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

segmented as follows:

By Zone

North India

East India

West India

South India

By Animal Type

Livestock Bovine Species Porcine Species Ovine Species Poultry Species

Companion Canine Species Feline Species



By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others (Direct Distribution, Pet Shops)

By Therapeutic Type

Drugs Anti-infective by route of administration Analgesic, Antipyretic, and Anti-inflammatory by route of administration Parasiticides by route of administration Dewormers by route of administration Others by route of administration

Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccine by route of administration Inactivated Vaccine by route of administration Other Vaccine by route of administration



