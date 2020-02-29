Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2025

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Alkyl Polyglucosides industry.

Notable Developments

The global alkyl polyglucosides market has come across many developments over the last few years. These market developments suggest a trend and give an idea about the growth factors of the global alkyl polyglucosides market. One of many such developments is as mentioned below:

In May 2019, leading manufacturer of consumer goods in South Korea, LG Household and Health Care, has acquired North America division of cosmetic company, Avon Products, Inc. Following this acquisition, Avon North America is expected to go on with its product innovation strategy. This is likely to strengthen the position of LG Household and Health Care in North America.

Some of the key market players of the global alkyl polyglucosides market are

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Croda International PLC.

LG Household & Health Care

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Market: Growth Drivers

Augmented Awareness about Ill-effects of Inorganic Products to Spell Growth

The growth of the global alkyl polyglucosides market is likely to be primarily driven by the increased awareness toward health hazards that could be caused by inorganic and conventional surfactants. In addition, growing popularity and augmented use of sustainable products is likely to drive the growth of the global alkyl polyglucosides market in forthcoming years.

Abundant availability of renewable raw materials such as cornstarch, fatty alcohol are expected to favor growth of the global alkyl polyglucosides market over the tenure of assessment. Furthermore, it is expected that the availability of raw material will increase in near future, which will further boost the market.

Major end use industries for the global alkyl polyglucosides market comprise cosmetics, household detergents, personal care, agricultural chemicals, and industrial cleaners. Of these, it is expected that household detergents will emerge as a dominant end use segment for the global alkyl polyglucosides market in years to come. Various properties of alkyl polyglucosides such as low toxicity and superior foaming are likely to propel growth of the global alkyl polyglucosides market in foreseeable future.

In addition, increased awareness about the significance of naturally extracted products that are used in various cosmetics and personal care products will further add to the growth of the market during the period of assessment.

Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Market: Regional Outlook

In the global alkyl polyglucosides market, Asia Pacific is forecasted to dominate the market throughout the period of assessment. However, the rise in demand for bio surfactants in the region is still very low.

Increased awareness about the health hazards associated with non-biodegradable products together with increased disposable income has acted in favor the growth of the alkyl polyglucosides market in Asia Pacific region.

The global alkyl polyglucosides market is segmented as:

Application

Oil Fields

Agricultural Chemicals

Industrial and Institutional Cleaners

Personal Care

Homecare

