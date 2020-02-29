A latest research provides insights about Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market

In 2029, the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The key players covered in this study

XPO Logistics

FIDELITONE

J.B. Hunt Transport

Ryder

Wayfair

SEKO Logistics

Schneider National

Werner Enterprises

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

50 lbs weight < 100 lbs

100 lbs weight < 200 lbs

200 lbs weight < 400 lbs

Others

In 2018, 50 lbs weight < 100 lbs accounted for a major share of 41% in the North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3256 M USD by 2024 from 1344 M USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Appliances

Furniture

Sports

Others

In North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market, Home Appliances segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 3859 M USD by 2024. It means that North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items will be promising in the Home Appliances field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

