Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Wireless charging is an emerging technology that provides enhanced durability of electric vehicles (EVs) and ease of charging. The miles covered per charge by the electric vehicles and the availability of the charging stations and time required for charging are some of the restraining factors for the adoption of the electric vehicles. As the electric vehicles are premium vehicles, they are equipped with the high-end features such as premium lighting, infotainment, and touch screen panels.

These features are powered by the soul battery box available for traction and auxiliary functions. The regular use of these devices causes excessive draining of battery. These issues can be resolved with the help of wireless charging technology.

With the rise in trend and focus toward the autonomous ride sharing, the wireless electric vehicle charging is the most viable option for the OEMs or the autonomous fleet operators. Qualcomm Incorporated and WiTricity Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the wireless electric vehicle charging market.

The wireless charging market is segmented into power source, installation, Distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. The power source segment is further divided into 3-<11 kW, 11-50 kW, and >50 kW. The market based on installation includes home and commercial. Depending on the distribution channel the market is segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the wireless electric vehicle charging market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualcomm Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Witricity Corporation., Toshiba Corporation., Elix Wireless, and Evatran Group Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2025.

– Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

– Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

– This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Power Source

– 3-<11 kW

– 11-50 kW

– >50 kW

By Installation

– Home

– Commercial

By Distribution Channel

– OEMs

– Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

– BEV

– HEV

– Commercial EV

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

o

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

