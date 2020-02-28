Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market Global Forecasts upto 2019 – 2027
Key players operating in the global wide band gap power devices market are:
- Cree Inc.
- GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.
- Infineon Technologies
- Microsemi Corporation
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Exagan
- ROHM Co, Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
- United Silicon Carbide Inc.
Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market: Research Scope
Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market, by Material
- Silicon Carbide
- Zinc Oxide
- Gallium Nitride
- Gallium Arsenide
- Diamond Substrate
- Others
Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market, by Application
- Uninterruptable Power Supply
- Industrial Motor Drives
- Data Centers
- Power Grid
- Others
Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Energy & Utility
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Global Wide Band Gap (WBG) Power Devices Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
