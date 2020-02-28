VVT and Start-Stop System Market 2020 Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Continental, Mitsubishi Electric, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive

Inlet and exhaust valves are used in an engine to control the movement of charge and exhaust gases in cylinders in relation to the piston positions. The process of changing the timing of valve open event to improve the fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and reduce the emission of harmful gases in environment. Both inlet and exhaust ports are shaped to move upwards and downwards emerging from one or both sides of the cylinder head. Start-stop system is a technology that shuts down the working of an engine when the vehicle is idle and restarts the internal combustion when the accelerator is engaged to improve fuel efficiency and thus, prevent unnecessary fuel combustion.

The VVT and start-stop systems market has witnessed growth over years owing to increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global VVT and start-stop systems market is segmented based on camshaft type, starter type, fuel type, and region. Duel overhead camshaft (DOHC) and single overhead camshaft are studied under the camshaft segment. Based on starter type, the market is segregated into belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter, direct starter, and integrated starter generator. Based on fuel type, it is divided into gasoline, diesel, and electric. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the VVT and start-stop systems market include Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for VVT And Start-Stop System Market:

This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global VVT and start-stop systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

VVT And Start-Stop System Key Market Segments:

By Camshaft Type

DOHC

SOHC

By Starter Type

Belt-Driven Alternator Starter

Enhanced Starter

Direct Starter

Integrated Starter Generator

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

