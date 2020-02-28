Vehicle Tracking Systems Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth during 2020-2025
The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025. Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices.
The key factor that drives the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.
The vehicle tracking systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments
BY TYPE
– Active
– Passive
BY VEHICLE TYPE
– Commercial Vehicles
– Passenger Vehicles
BY APPLICATION
– Mobile Tracking
– Cellular Tracking
– Satellite Tracking
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
– Transportation and Logistics
– Construction
– Aviation
– Retail
– Government
– Other Industry Verticals
BY REGION
– North America
– U.S.
– Mexico
– Canada
– Europe
– Germany
– France
– UK
– Russia
– Rest of Europe
– Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– South Korea
– Rest of Asia Pacific
– LAMEA
– Latin America
– Middle East
– Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
– AT&T Inc.
– Cartrack Holdings Limited
– Continental AG
– Robert Bosch GmbH
– Verizon Communications Inc.
– Spireon, Inc.
– Geotab Inc.
– Inseego Corp.
– TomTom, Inc.
– Teletrac Navman US Ltd.
