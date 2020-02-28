US Dental X-Ray Market to Reach US$ 2,144.0 Mn at CAGR of 8.6% in 2027

“The US dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 2,144.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,040.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as technological developments in dental X-ray, rising Incidences of dental problems in the US, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor, such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period.

Dental and oral disorders are common diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement, and to worse, it leads to death. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease was 11th most prevalent dental disease across the globe, which further results in tooth loss.

The prevalence of dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe, such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, and others. Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal, and cavities are the primary dental problems faced by the people across the region. The significant factors for tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to propel in during the forecast period.

Additionally, the presence of robust products has been witnessed in the dental X-ray market. For instance, in May 2019, Air Techniques, Inc. launched ScanX Classic View in their ScanX View family series which contains modern digital radiography system. Such launches are anticipated to help the companies strengthen their portfolio as well as to hold a better position in the dental X-ray market. Moreover, in January 2019, ORCA Dental AI and Planmeca Oy have partnered together for the development of new technology. These type of developments are enhancing the market growth for dental X-ray.

The US dental X-ray market is segmented based on the product, type, and application. Among the product segment, the digital segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 9.1% during the forecast period. In 2019, the digital segment held the largest market share in the US dental X-ray market.

