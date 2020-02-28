U.S. Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2028
In this report, the global U.S. market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The U.S. market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the U.S. market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
- By Category
- By Size
- By Price Range
- By Age group
- By Distribution Channel
On the basis of category, the market is segmented as follows:
- Regular brief
- Boxer brief
- Boxer shorts
- Trunks
- Thongs
Of these various segments, the boxer brief segment accounted for the highest value share in the U.S. men’s underwear market in value and volume terms in 2014. The market is mainly driven by factors such as rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and changing lifestyle. Major trends observed in the U.S. men’s underwear market include rising growth of functional underwear with features such as odor control, moisture management, fashionable waistband, and better support.
The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of size and evaluates the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.
On the basis of size, the market is segmented as follows:
- XS
- S
- M
- L
- XL
- XXL
- XXXL
On the basis of price range, the U.S. men’s underwear market is segmented as follows:
- Premium
- Mid
- Low
Of these, the premium range segment revenue contribution is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The report also analyzes the market by age group and evaluates market size in terms of volume and value for the forecast period (2015–2021).
Age group covered in the report are as follows:
- Age-group 15–25
- Age-group 26–35
- Age-group 36–45
- Age-group 46–55
- Age-group 56–65
- Age-group 65+
Of the aforementioned segments, age-group 65+ is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 15.9% volume share of the overall market by the end of 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
The report is also segmented by distribution channel in terms of value and volume for the forecast period (2015–2021).
- Mass Merchant
- Mono-brand Outlet
- Pharmacy Store
- Online Store
- Others
This report profiles key market players, including Hanesbrands Inc., Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey International Inc., and Gildan Activewear Inc.
The women’s lingerie market is segmented as follows:
- By Product Type
- By Size
- By Price Range
- By Age group
- By Distribution Channel
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Brassiere
- Panty
- Others (Shapewear, Daywear, and Sleepwear)
Of these, the brassiere segment accounted for the highest value share of the U.S. women’s lingerie market in value and volume terms in 2014. The market is mainly driven by the proliferation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores, rising personal income of U.S. households, rising fashion consciousness, and change in lifestyle in the country. Major trends observed in the U.S. women’s lingerie market include rising number of mergers and acquisitions and increasing trend of purchasing lingerie from mono-brand stores.
The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of size and evaluates the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.
On the basis of size, the market is segmented as follows:
- Large
- Medium
- Small
- Plus
Plus size segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of price range, the U.S. women’s lingerie market is segmented as follows:
- Premium
- Mid
- Low
Of these, the premium range segment is expected to contribute 33.1% in value terms in U.S. women’s lingerie market by 2021.
The report also analyzes the market by age group and evaluates market size in terms of volume and value for the forecast period (2015–2021).
Age group covered in the report are as follows:
- Age-group 15–25
- Age-group 26–35
- Age-group 36–45
- Age-group 46–55
- Age-group 56–65
- Age-group 65+
Of the above segments, age-group 26–35 is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2015–2021.
The report is also segmented by distribution channel in value and volume terms for the forecast period (2015–2021).
- Mass Merchant
- Mono-brand Outlet
- Pharmacy Store
- Online Store
- Others
The report contains a section with profiles of key players in the market, including Victoria’s Secret (L Brands), Calvin Klein, Fruit of the Loom (Berkshire Hathaway), Hanky Panky, Cass and Company, and Commando LLC.
The study objectives of U.S. Market Report are:
To analyze and research the U.S. market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the U.S. manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions U.S. market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the U.S. market.
