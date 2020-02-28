Trends in the Ready To Use Metal Biocides Market 2019-2020

Global Metal Biocides Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metal Biocides industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Metal Biocides as well as some small players.

Segmentation

The global metal biocides market can be segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the metal biocides market can be segmented into silver, zinc, copper and alloys, and others. Amongst these, the silver-based metal biocide is the leading segment in the market. This is mainly due to the eco-friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable nature of silver-based metal biocide. Despite its high cost, the silver-based metal biocide is extensively used in the healthcare industry owing to its unsurpassed safety, high thermal stability, effectiveness, and approval by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The end use segments of the global metal biocides market are mainly paints and coatings, textile, wood preservation, medical, pesticides, foods and beverages, and others. The medical sector is the largest end-user of the metal biocides market in terms of revenue. However, the paints and coatings segment is anticipated to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for metal biocides in marine antifouling agents, household paints, and varnishes due to their effectiveness in hampering the growth of fungi and algae on applied paint and coating.

Global Metal Biocides Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal biocides market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America is the leading regional market for metal biocides as it is home to some of the leading market players. The increasing demand for metal biocides in food and beverages and medical in the U.S. is fuelling the growth of the metal biocides market in this region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions key companies that operate in the global metal biocides market, namely BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Milliken Chemical Company, Noble Biomaterials Inc., Clariant AG, SANITIZED AG, Troy Corporation, SteriTouch Ltd, and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd. Each of the companies is profiled for their distinguishing business attributes of product portfolio and specification, recent developments, and SWOTs.

