Tomographic Explosives Detection System Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2020
Homeland Security Research Corporation analysts forecast a comeback for the Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) industry, generating a refreshing 4.2% CAGR for the 2014-2020 period. The growth will be boosted by 5 main drivers:
The expansion of the Asia Pacific aviation security markets
The replacement of outdated EDS systems
Expansion of new baggage handling systems facilities
Fast acceptance of tomographic coherent X-ray scattering EDS in premium security airports
Ever growing aftersale revenues
The “Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems EDS & BHS: Industry, Technologies & Global Market 2014-2020” report analyzes the following EDS markets:
Equipment sales
EDS installation market
Baggage Handling Systems market
Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems EDS & BHS: Industry, Technologies & Global Market
Premium Checked Luggage Screening Arrangement: Explosive Detection System (EDS), Baggage Handling System (BHS) and a X-Ray Diffraction System (Source: Morpho)
The Explosives Detection Market report, granulated into 27 sub-markets, offers for each sub-market 2011-2013 data and 2014-2020 forecasts and analyses. In 470 pages, 125 tables and 169 figures, the report analyzes and projects the 2011-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:
National and regional markets (e.g., U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Brazil)
Competitive environment: leading vendors and their products
Market analysis (e.g., market drivers / inhibitors, SWOT analysis)
Business environment (e.g., competitive analysis)
Current and pipeline technologies
Business opportunities and challenges
