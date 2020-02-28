Tomographic Explosives Detection System Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2020

Homeland Security Research Corporation analysts forecast a comeback for the Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Baggage Handling Systems (BHS) industry, generating a refreshing 4.2% CAGR for the 2014-2020 period. The growth will be boosted by 5 main drivers:

The expansion of the Asia Pacific aviation security markets

The replacement of outdated EDS systems

Expansion of new baggage handling systems facilities

Fast acceptance of tomographic coherent X-ray scattering EDS in premium security airports

Ever growing aftersale revenues

The “Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems EDS & BHS: Industry, Technologies & Global Market 2014-2020” report analyzes the following EDS markets:

Equipment sales

EDS installation market

Baggage Handling Systems market

Tomographic Explosives Detection Systems EDS & BHS: Industry, Technologies & Global Market

Premium Checked Luggage Screening Arrangement: Explosive Detection System (EDS), Baggage Handling System (BHS) and a X-Ray Diffraction System (Source: Morpho)

The Explosives Detection Market report, granulated into 27 sub-markets, offers for each sub-market 2011-2013 data and 2014-2020 forecasts and analyses. In 470 pages, 125 tables and 169 figures, the report analyzes and projects the 2011-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

National and regional markets (e.g., U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Brazil)

Competitive environment: leading vendors and their products

Market analysis (e.g., market drivers / inhibitors, SWOT analysis)

Business environment (e.g., competitive analysis)

Current and pipeline technologies

Business opportunities and challenges

