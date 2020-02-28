Tahini Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top Tahini Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2025

The study on the Tahini market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Tahini market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Use of Tahini in Various Food Domains to Influence the Growth of the Global Market

Albeit it’s culinary and cultural importance since ancient times, tahini has tapped different food sectors such as desserts, smoothies, baked foods and cocktails. For instance, Michigan Bakery – Zingerman’s Bakehouse – is using tahini in its Jewish rye bread. Additionally, according to this bakery, tahini is an intriguing addition in its sweet products that include tahini filled croissant and tahini date cookies. Moreover, apart from baked foods, tahini is also being used in ice creams and cocktails. For example, it is mixed with Indonesian liqueur that is derived from sugarcane, tequila, chocolate syrup and coconut milk.

Rise of tahini in Western world by its use in different cuisines and food products has coincided with the growing consumer taste for healthy foods. This statement is justified with growing use of tahini sauce in sweet treats and sandwiches that gives an umami kick to the food product. The usability of tahini in variety of food products such as sweets, bakery and confectioneries and cocktails is expected to complement the demand for tahini consequently fuelling the growth of the global tahini market during the period of assessment.

Moreover, tahini is available in different flavors such as roasted garlic herb and wild oregano. Flavored tahini, typically in paste form, is widely used in tahini based dips, which is expected to trigger the demand for tahini worldwide. For example, flavored tahini finds its use in various sauces, for instance, lemon-yogurt sauce especially used in crispy fish fillets. In addition, creamy tahini based hummus dips for pita chips and fresh veggies, tahini as topping for grilled fish and as a sandwich spread are increasing its popularity in the food world, subsequently fuelling tahini’s demand and supplementing its market’s growth.

