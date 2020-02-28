Sodium Percarbonate Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Sodium Percarbonate market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Sodium Percarbonate market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Notable Developments

Retail companies in end-use industries, notably paints and coating industry, have seen the consumer demands for formulations that can clear away hard-to-get-rid of obstinate stains. They have also been able to meet the criterion of biodegradability so as not affect the plants or soil in the environment. Over the years, developed nations have witnessed the growing availability of such formulations online. This has expanded the prospects in the sodium percarbonate market.

Strict regulations regarding the environmental effect of industrial cleaning products have led chemical companies in the sodium percarbonate market to come out with novel formulations. Businesses in commercial cleaning services are trying to source pure sodium percarbonates at cost-effective rates.

Some of the prominent names in the sodium percarbonate market are Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries, OCI Peroxygens, Kemira Oyj, Wuxi Chemical Equipment Co.,Ltd., and JINKE Company Limited.

Global Sodium Percarbonate Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, Europe is expected to rise at a rapid growth rate in the sodium percarbonate market. Extensive utilization of percarbonates in textile and household cleaning applications in numerous countries of the region are propelling revenue generation of the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been contributing revenue generation to the in the sodium percarbonate market at rapid pace. The growth is driven by the rapidly rising demand for the compound in industrial cleaning applications in numerous industrialized nations. The global sodium percarbonate market is driven by growing uptake in the Middle East and Latin America.

