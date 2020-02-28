Socks Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top Socks Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2025

PMR’s report on global Socks market

The global market of Socks is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Socks market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Socks market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Socks market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Companies covered in Socks Market Report

Adidas Group

ASICS Corporation

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A

Jockey

Mizuno

Nike, Inc.

Puma

Rawlings

Salomon/ Amer Sports

Under Armour, Inc.

Bridgedale

Delta Galil

Drymax Technologies Inc.

Darn Tough

Camano

Falke

Implus/Balega

Global Brands Group & Planet Sox (PS Brands)

Monnet

New Balance

Renfro India/Infiiloom

Renfro Corporation

Seger

Socktec/Intersocks

Stance

Thorlos

VF Group

Wolverine Group /Saucony

Wigwam

X-Bionic

