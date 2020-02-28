Smart Home Devices Market : In-depth study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2014-2023

Global Smart Home Devices Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Smart Home Devices industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Smart Home Devices as well as some small players.

the demand for energy saving infrastructure such as smart home devices, and this is likely to lead to the development of the smart home devices market globally.

Global smart home devices market analysis by application

The security and surveillance segment is anticipated to dominate the application category of the global smart home devices market. In the year 2017, the security and surveillance segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,300 Mn, and this is forecasted to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 35,850 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the period of assessment. This is the highest growth rate exhibited by the security and surveillance segment amongst all the segments in the application category. The building energy management segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,120 Mn in the year 2017 and is forecasted to reach a value of nearly US$ 24,500 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the period of assessment. The lighting segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,300 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of nearly US$ 28,500 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.9% during the period of assessment.

